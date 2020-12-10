As the United States readies the possible approval and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, Michigan pharmacies are gearing up to help with the rollout.
This wouldn’t be the first time the state health department enlists the help of pharmacies to vaccinate the public.
“This is like liquid gold right now, right,” Farah Jalloul, state emergency coordinator with the Michigan Pharmacy Association, cheekily said.
The liquid gold is the COVID-19 vaccine, which has already been given emergency authorization in the United Kingdom.
Pharmacies in the U.S. and Michigan are working behind the scenes with one goal in mind.
“That’s the goal is to make it accessible to the public, to get it out, and to make sure everybody, every citizen, gets that vaccine,” Jalloul added.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has required each state to draft a vaccination plan.
In Michigan’s interim draft, which was submitted back in October, the department recognized the need for pharmacies early on during the H1N1 epidemic.
This time, with COVID-19, they’re helping again.
“Obviously we are using that blueprint, H1N1 as a blueprint, because it was a good plan, it got the job done,” Jallloul said.
There are a few roadblocks some pharmacies are facing they didn’t a decade ago.
For example, Pfizer’s vaccine requires the use of extra cold storage. Pharmacies are adapting to ensure they can hold the vaccine properly.
“A lot of pharmacies are stepping up and purchasing those freezers to make sure it’s safely stored and the public has the appropriate vaccine when they’re ready to start administering,” she continued.
Pharmacies are also looking to reduce the hesitancy in taking the vaccine. Jalloul said she’s heard people claim they don’t want the vaccine for a few reasons.
“I’m not getting that vaccine, it was rushed, we don’t know what the effects are,” she recalled others telling her. “Making sure they understand that it’s not the virus that they’re being injected with and what the outcome of the vaccine is,” she assured.
Through their efforts, the hope is to decrease exposure to healthcare professionals.
“We’re trying to decrease the burden on the healthcare system,” Jalloul added.
With a vaccine on the horizon, the association said it’s still important to remember safety practices such as social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask.
Jalloul acknowledges there are better days to come.
“Hopefully we’ll overcome this,” she said.
Jalloul wants to remind Michiganders to use their pharmacist as a resource. Pharmacists have the knowledge and understanding of medications and vaccines and can often be more accessible than your physician.
