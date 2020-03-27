Right now, there’s a lot of fear and people are looking for answers.
And possible answers could be prescription drugs hydroxychlorquin and chlorquin. For the past 70 years they have been used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
"I think it’s going to be very exciting,” President Donald Trump said. “I think it could be a game changer.”
“They don’t cure it, they actually think it helps decrease the viral load,” said Terry Wernette, director of pharmacy at Covenant Healthcare. “So, it slows it down to help your body take care of itself.”
But here’s the problem: these medications aren’t guaranteed to work yet, that’s why they’re still doing tests on them.
But we all know what could happen, we saw it with toilet paper, people want to hoard things during this crisis.
They’ll want to get prescriptions for this, that’s why pharmacists are speaking out.
The market doesn’t have a lot in it to begin with, it’s not a popular drug,” Wernette said. “We’ve been trying to keep track of it in the market, trying to control that and save it for our patients that really need it.”
That’s why pharmacists at Covenant along with multiple pharmaceutical associations are urging physicians to only prescribe it if necessary.
“So, we don’t deplete the market per se and then when we need it, we don’t have it,” Wernette said.
So try to remain calm, don’t hoard and let the studies on these medications.
