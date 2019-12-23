Pharmaco Inc. announced that recreational marijuana retail sales will begin at their provisioning center located in Bay City.
The company announced that they will start recreational marijuana sales on Friday, Dec. 27.
Pharmaco Inc. is a Southfield based company which owns Roots Provisioning Center located at 3557 Wilder Rd. in Bay City.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to be the first recreationally licensed store in the city. We believe recreational sales will have a positive impact on the city and surrounding areas,” said Vikas Patel, Pharmaco COO.
Pharmaco said they are committed to the community of Bangor Township and Bay City by treating Adult-Use Recreational customers with the same commitment to excellence that Pharmaco does with every one of its current medical patients.
They said they do not believe in inflating prices to gouge customers and takes a positive attitude and business approach in the newly introduced recreational system.
If you have any questions, please direct them to info@pharmacoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.