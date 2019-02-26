The building that was once home to Sears and FP Horak in Bay City is soon going to come down.
The planned demolition of one of the most familiar sites coming in from Veteran’s Memorial Bridge is part of a bigger project to expand the growing Uptown Bay City development.
“It’s going to be really cool,” said Sean Bartley, manager of Oak Coffeehouse in Uptown.
Bartley is glad to hear developers are planning to begin phase two of the Uptown at River’s Edge development this summer.
“There’s a lot of great new businesses that opened over there. Sushi Remix and stuff like that. We’re really good friends with them. So bringing that to the other side of Bay City and making that connection is going to be awesome,” Bartley said.
A spokesperson for Shaheen Development said it will be a decade’s long period of construction aimed at narrowing the divide between Uptown and downtown. Right now, vacant land and blight stand in the way.
The businesses TV5 spoke to downtown like the idea of bringing Uptown and downtown together.
“Putting it together with downtown, Uptown. Accessible to everything is a good idea. It would be good for the visitors, the community,” said Susan Fassbender, owner of Asian Noodle in downtown.
Like Bartley, Fassbender is ready to see downtown and Uptown become one.
“It’s going to create a lot of jobs, a lot of businesses and bring in people downtown and Uptown,” Fassbender said.
The beginning of phase two will include the construction of 70 to 80 residential units, along with developing another 10,000 square-feet of commercial-use space.
It’s more development that Fassbender and Bartley embrace. They say it’s an exciting time to be in business.
“We’re just happy to be here in Bay City,” Bartley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.