The City of Flint announced that after 9 months, Police Chief Phil Hart’s time in the position has come to an end.
Hart was appointed as interim police chief when Mayor Sheldon Neeley was elected in November 2019. While the Flint City Charter limits the length of interim appointments, Flint City Council approved appointing Hart temporarily to the chief position in February 2020, allowing Mayor Neeley additional time to secure a permanent police chief.
That appointment ends today.
“I have worked diligently to put into place programs to assist the men and women of the Flint City Police Department and assist in making a smooth transition for the next chief,” Hart said. “I am very appreciative of my time with the City of Flint and wish the men and women of the Flint Police Department all the best. They have a difficult job, but always approach each and every day with a positive attitude and commitment to the citizens they have sworn to protect and serve.”
Mayor Neeley thanked Chief Hart for his service during the last 9 months.
“No one could have predicted the intersection of crises we would face as a community,” Mayor Neeley said. “Through it all, Chief Hart showed poise and heart. He guided our community through the anguish of George Floyd, participated alongside myself in numerous peaceful protests, and provided leadership within the Flint Police Department. He stepped up to serve temporarily as Flint police chief when his community needed him and for that I will always be grateful.”
Mayor Neeley said he will soon make an announcement regarding the appointment of a new Flint Police Chief, someone he said has decades of experience.
During his time with the city, officials said Chief Hart helped to develop several initiatives within the City of Flint Police Department, including:
• Re-establishing relationships with Mott Community College and University of Michigan-Flint police departments to increase neighborhood patrols.
• Settling two police union contracts, including one that had not been successfully negotiated since 2008.
• Stopping the auctioning of confiscated firearms and allowing the illegal weapons to go back into use.
• Leading a recruitment effort that brought in more than 200 applicants to fill long-vacant police officer positions in the department.
