A telephone landline outage that was impacting hundreds of customers in Alma has been fixed.
The outage was reported at 6:20 p.m. and was due to a hardware failure with Frontier, Gratiot County Central Dispatch said.
Due to the outage, 375 customers had no phone service.
"Those customers will have no dial tone and no access to 911 via landline," central dispatch said.
All service has since been restored.
