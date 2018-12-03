A telephone landline outage is impacting hundreds of customers in Alma.
The outage was reported at 6:20 p.m. and is due to a hardware failure with Frontier, Gratiot County Central Dispatch said.
Due to the outage, 375 customers have no phone service.
"Those customers will have no dial tone and no access to 911 via landline," central dispatch said.
There is no estimated restoration time at this point.
The outage only impacts landline phones. Cell phones will work as normal.
If you have an emergency and don't have access to a cell phone you will need to go to the Alma Public Safety Building, 525 E. Superior St., and use the call box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.