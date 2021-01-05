Image: City of Midland logo

Phone service in the City of Midland for city staff and facilities has been restored. The communications network vendor was having connectivity issues with outbound and inbound calls.

Unaffected phone lines included 911 and other emergency services. Phone service has been resumed. 

