Police are searching for answers after a Michigan man was conned out of tens of thousands of dollars.
“Most times it’s difficult to catch these people,” Michigan State Police Trooper Derrick Carroll said.
But Carroll hopes this time that's not the case.
A man in Houghton Lake was conned out of $30,000.
It started Saturday, when the man received a call from a woman claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.
“She said there was a car leased in Texas using his name and social security number and that he had a DEA agent on the line,” Carroll said.
The DEA agent tells the man he owes money and there's a warrant out for his arrest.
At first, the man doesn't buy it.
“The man thinks, ‘oh this is a scam’ and he hangs up,” Carroll said.
Then, he got another call.
“From a person claiming to be Officer Garcia from MSP Houghton Lake Post,” Carroll said. “He looks up the number and it is the number for the police, they had spoofed the number.”
Afraid he'll be arrested, the man complies with an order to buy $10,000 in gift cards, giving the scammer the numbers over the phone.
The next day, another call for more money.
“Go to the bank, get $20,000 in cash and FedEx it to this address in Denton Texas,” Carroll said. “So, he does it.”
And the same thing the next day!
By this point the man has sent $50,000.
The tipping point came when he got a call telling him to go to the bank and transfer funds from his IRA.
“The branch manager of the bank said, ‘What are you doing? You're being scammed. You need to contact the real state police,’” Carroll said.
He did, they stopped the FedEx delivery of cash, but the victim is still out $30,000.
A common thing you'll find in scams is the demand for payment in gift cards.
“If anyone ever asks you to send them gift cards for payment from the IRS, State Police for warrants, or the Sheriff’s Department, it is a scam,” Carroll said.
