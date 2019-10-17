The Bay County Health Department is warning about a phone scam that is using the department’s name and phone numbers.
The calls will have the health department’s caller ID. They’ve come from across Michigan and outside of the state.
These scammers will try to get your Medicare insurance information or other sensitive information.
“However, these calls were not made by any of its staff and the Bay County Health Department NEVER asks for personal or financial information over the phone,” the health department said.
To protect to yourself from spoof calls, the Bay County Health Department is recommending the following:
- Do not provide any personal or financial information over the phone in these situations.
- Use caution if you are being pressured by a caller for information immediately.
- If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, verify the authenticity of the caller by confirming their phone number in the phone book or on the company or agency's website.
- And most importantly, never give out personal information over the phone, such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, your mother’s maiden name or passwords to an unsolicited caller or if you are at all suspicious.
The health department said its IT department is working diligently to resolve this problem, and there has not been a data breach on its infrastructure.
