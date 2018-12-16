The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to not fall prey to a recent phone scam going around the area.
Deputies said the scammers are targeting grandparents in the Owosso and Durand area.
The scam call will come from a young man under a blocked phone number.
Deputies said the young man will pose as a grandchild who is in jail and needs bond money.
The scam caller will ask for gift cards and scratch-off tickets and pictures of the code ID numbers.
This caller will claim that a judge's gag order is preventing him from giving out information.
The sheriff’s office is advising residents if you receive a similar call, do not give out any information or buy gift cards.
Residents can also call the Shiawassee County Jail to verify inmate information at (989) 743-2240.
