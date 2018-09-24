A photo of four local students showing their respect for the national anthem has gone viral.
The photo was taken by Mike Ullery Jr. at Friday’s football game against Alma.
Ullery said the boys were running late to the game when they heard the national anthem playing. That’s when the four boys stopped, took off their hats and placed their hands over their hearts.
“I was impressed by these Bullock Creek boys,” Ullery wrote in his Facebook post that's now been shared nearly 500 times.
Ullery said the four students reached out to him to identify themselves. Their names are Dakota Lehner, Mikiah Lehner, Taylor Cox and Collin Hitchingham.
"You guys made a lot of people proud. Good job guys!" Ullery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.