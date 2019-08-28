It was model behavior for 13-year-old Anna Dorian of Bay City.
Anna has down syndrome and she also has a knack for modeling.
“One of her older sisters posted on Facebook how much Anna loves getting her picture taken and how she wants to be a model,” said photographer Marisa Kimmel.
Marisa, an employee for Ferne Boutique in Bay City and Detroit and a professional photographer, recently reached out to Anna's sister offering to do a photo shoot for her.
Marisa took the photos, a colleague did the hair and makeup and Ferne Boutique provided the clothes.
Anna's modeling is now on display for all to see, Ferne boutique posted some of her snapshots on their Facebook page.
“It took a little bit warming up, but then her personality just came out,” Marisa said. “She’s such a light.”
The public agrees, and Anna isn't shying away from the spotlight.
