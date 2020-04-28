Two local photographers are doing what they can to help the graduating class of 2020.
“I just thought, you know, what is something that I can do to kind of shine some light and bring some joy back into this really uncertain time for them,” said Stephanie Traynor, photographer.
Traynor said the graduating class of 2020 is really having a tough time.
Seniors would typically be planning for prom, their final sporting events, and even graduation ceremonies. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, students may feel like they’re missing out.
“This is you know, one of the most exciting and pivotal times in their lives where they’re kind of going off into this new adventure. So that’s kind of where I got the idea for the cap and gown sessions,” Traynor said.
Traynor said she wanted to do something to help the class of 2020 enjoy their senior year. She is a photographer out of Flushing and said she teamed up with Bay City photographer Ashley West to offer seniors a special session.
“It is the ‘pay what you can cap and gown mini sessions.’ I decided to do pay what you can because with this pandemic, everyone is truly being hit financially in a way that we did not expect. So I wanted everybody to have the opportunity to do this,” Traynor said.
She said the duo does not have set prices and it really is a pay what you can campaign. She said as photographers they wanted to share their passion with students and families who may be hurting.
“Just for the kids themselves, the seniors you know, they’ve had a lot taken from them right now. And I feel like this really gives them an opportunity to just end their high school senior year on a positive note,” Traynor said.
Due to safety concerns, sessions will not take place until the stay at home order is lifted and the photographers are allowed to return to work.
