An 8-year-old Michigan girl finally got her chance to shine in front of the camera this week.
It was a happy turn of events for Marian Scott, after what happened to her last month at her charter school.
That’s when Marian was not allowed taking her school picture because her hair’s color was not natural as the school’s handbook dictates.
Even at the young age of 8, Marian Scott owned the stage at a photo shoot lead by a Chicago photographer.
“It was fun,” Marian said. “You got to pose and got to be yourself.”
She got to be herself and proudly wore her red braid extensions, the same ones that kept her from getting her school photo taken back in October.
Although her confidence shines in these photos, it took a lot to get here, as Marian said she felt she lost a part of herself on school picture day.
“I could feel it,” Marian said.
This ultimately leading her parents to pull her from Paragon.
“It started off great and we got to 3rd grade, and then when this happened, it was enough,” Doug Scott, Marian’s father.
Jermaine Horton was one of the dozens of photographers that saw her story and drove hours to put on a professional photo shoot and give her a new wardrobe for free.
“Confidence is a process, especially when you are rebuilding someone’s confidence, especially a child because they are so fragile,” Horton said. “So we want to make sure that she feels not just great that day but going forward that it’s ongoing and she still feels that support.”
Both Marian and her family are forever grateful for both the positives and negatives throughout this whole experience.
“Thank you. And I appreciate it and I love the support,” Marian said.
“With the negativity that people were saying, it was kind of like ‘should we have done this?’ You know and since then I tell myself every day, yeah you should have done this. Because it’s only going to get better and people are only going to become more aware, and hopefully we’ll be able to deal with these situations in schools better.”
Marian’s dad hopes this leads to more conversations about equity in school policies.
