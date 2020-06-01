Protests are taking place across the nation after the death of George Floyd.
“Well when I see the gatherings, my first hope is that everyone is safe,” said Infectious Disease Physician Dennis Cunningham.
Cunningham said the protest has brought a lot of people together in the middle of a pandemic.
“I do worry that large groups make it easier to spread infection around, especially something like coronavirus, COVID-19,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham is urging protestors to wear masks and to try to stay 6-feet apart.
Cunningham said that being outside may lower the risk of catching COVID-19 but the chance of infection is still there. He said he also wants people to consider wearing glasses or goggles while protesting.
“If people have glasses or safety goggles, they may want to think about wearing them. Because if this virus comes in contact with your eyes, you can also be infected that way,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said he is worried about a potential spike in cases because if the warmer weather and protest. He wants those who are going to large gatherings to remember the loved ones they will see when they get home.
“Are you putting your grandparents or other relatives at risk who have medical problems? We know that they are more likely to have complications. The most important thing is if you start feeling ill, call your primary care provider and try and stay away from everyone else as much as possible,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said he is not discouraging anyone from protesting, he just wants them to do it safely.
“If you’re going to do it, make sure you cover your eyes, and your mouth, and your nose,” Cunningham said.
