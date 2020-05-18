Resident physicians at the University of Michigan Hospital held a press conference demanding administrators compensate them for risking their life and health to save others.
The physicians held the press conference on Monday, May 18.
As COVID-19 rampages through Southeast Michigan, resident physicians at Michigan Medicine said they’ve been thrown onto the frontlines to take care of the sickest patients in the state.
During contract negotiations, the physicians have asked for fair wages as their collective bargaining agreement expiration date quickly approaches, but said hospital administrators are not budging.
The University of Michigan House Officers Association (HOA), the union that represents the physicians, is calling on the hospital administrators to step up to the challenge like their members have and negotiate a fair contract.
The following statement comes from Dr. Meg Smith, MD, General Surgery resident, President of the HOA, and one of the lead negotiators for the HOA’s bargaining team:
“Our resident physicians have been negotiating with hospital administration since January before COVID became what it is in the states. Our proposal is that first-year doctors get paid the same as a first-year nurse. A lot of people believe that even as residents fresh out of medical school, we are paid enough to find housing and start paying off our medical school debt loans - especially considering we work anywhere from 60 to 80 hours a week, but that’s not true. And because we aren’t even paid the same as a first-year nurse, it makes us feel undervalued. When the pandemic began, residents took to the frontlines without complaint because that’s what doctors do. We’ve taken an oath to take care of whoever is there the best that they can, but as of late we have been asked to be complacent about the lack of actual negotiating that’s been going on, although the residents are an integral part of the huge revenue gained by the hospital.”
The following statement comes from Dr. Ruth Bickett-Hickok, MD, second-year Anesthesiology resident, HOA Board member, member of HOA’s bargaining team:
“As an anesthesiology resident, our expertise is in intensive care and responsibly carrying out surgeries. We are on both ends of this crisis, so it is especially insulting to people like me who are heavily relied on during this time. We are the ones in the ICU, we are there when people have to have emergency surgery, and we’re the people that are heavily relied on to carry out surgeries as things get better. What we are asking for is not a lot, it’s fair compensation. We urge the hospital administrators to negotiate a fair contract with us and do it quickly.”
The following statement comes from Dr. Kimbie Casten, MD, fourth-year Physical Medicine, and Rehabilitation resident, member of HOA’s bargaining team:
“Just when we started with the economic proposal discussions, COVID hit the southeast side of the state hard. The hospital administrators, instead of speeding up discussion or being more compassionate about what was going on, hard-lined us, and used COVID as a scapegoat for discussing a fair contract. The hospital administrators are now telling us that they can’t give us the fair contract that we’re asking for because they have lost revenue from elective surgeries due to coronavirus, but we know that they are sitting on the unrestricted endowment fund which would fulfill the contract and have plenty of money leftover. This shouldn’t be something we should have to fight for. This hospital should want to take care of us. We’re giving them our all. We’re turning up our lives, our programs, and we’ve changed everything to take care of these patients. And we do it to keep U of M an institution of excellence. It’s time they hear from us and work with us to come up with a fair contract.”
Hospital officials said negotiation meetings happen weekly on Monday evenings. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 18.
