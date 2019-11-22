Parents listen up.
Santa called the Midland Parks and Recreation Department and asked the office to patch calls from the North Pole to your home on Thursday, Dec. 10 through Thursday, Dec. 12.
Calls will be patched through from 6 – 8 p.m.
To help Santa save time searching his lists for all the good little boys and girls of Midland, be sure to register and get more information on this free Christmas program by clicking here.
Parks and Recreation is also seeking adult volunteers over the age of 18 to help “patch calls” from the North Pole to children’s homes in Midland during the program. To volunteer for this important community outreach program, contact Parks and Recreation as soon as possible via email (recreation@midland-mi.org) or by phone at 989-837-6930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.