Police are investigating a crash that sent a pickup truck airborne, rolling several times, and narrowly missed a house.
On Thursday, Dec. 24 at 1:17 a.m., troopers were sent to Sheridan Road, near Swaffer Road in Millington Township, for a personal injury accident.
According to the investigation, the 17-year-old male driver was northbound on Sheridan Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control.
Michigan State Police said the truck ran off the roadway to the right and struck several trees and a steep embankment, which caused the truck to go airborne.
The truck then landed in the front yard of a residence and started to roll several times before hitting a parked vehicle near the house.
MSP said the truck came to rest on its roof and partially on top of the parked vehicle.
Investigators aren’t sure if the driver was ejected or if he exited the vehicle through a broken window.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they found the driver with serious injuries lying near the front porch of the 911 caller’s residence.
Troopers and the homeowner searched the area for any other occupants of the vehicle but did not find anyone else.
The driver received first aid from troopers until a medical crew arrived.
He was then taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, where he was listed in stable condition.
MSP found debris from the crash throughout the yard, covering a large area believed to be approximately 100-yards long.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
