Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell is firing back after questions were raised over his ongoing human trafficking investigation.
On Friday, Pickell announced 12 more people have been accused of trying to meet and have sex with children.
A lawyer representing several of the accused said his clients believed they were talking to adults through an online dating site and this was a trap set up by the sheriff.
“The sheriff’s department is basically laying a trap for them to walk into,” said Nicholas Robinson, lawyer.
Robinson is representing more than half a dozen suspects that have been accused of attempting to have sex with minors.
He said the Genesee County Sheriff’s GHOST Task Force is setting people up online.
Pickell said that is not the case.
Pickell announced 12 people were arrested thanks to his task force on Friday. Another 22 were arrested last month.
Robinson claims the GHOST unit is luring people in under false pretenses, claiming to be adults on local dating sites then offering young individuals when the suspects try to meet them.
Pickell said that is false.
“You can’t get a warrant from the prosecutor for showing adults, for showing adults and then arrest them for wanting to have sex with a 13 or 14-year-old. The prosecutor wouldn’t allow that to happen,” Pickell said.
“We believe that all the evidence that has been collected in these cases was done in the wrong way. Which then go strictly to our clients’ constitutional rights,” Robinson said.
Pickell would not go into details about how the GHOST Task Force operates, but denied they use older looking adults to bait and switch their suspects.
“Go ahead and talk about all the constitutional issues he wants. It’s not there. We have abided by the law,” Pickell said.
One of the 12 defendants include 49-year-old Dale Tompkins, a former Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputy. Court records show he will face a judge next week.
