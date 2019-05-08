The verdict is in, people love their pickles. From chips to ice-cream and even cotton candy, folks can’t seem to get enough pickles. They’re taking over restaurants across the nation, but you might be surprised to find out where a lot of it comes from.
“We are, I’ll say, one of the best-kept secrets of Saginaw,” said Tim Hausbeck, CEO Hausbeck Pickle Company. “People don’t realize we ship out 60 semis of full truck-loads of pickles and peppers out of this location.”
Tim Hausbeck says his family-owned business, Hausbeck Pickle Company was founded almost 100 years ago in Saginaw. He and his brother, Joe Hausbeck, are now the third generation to run the company in what he calls the perfect location.
“This area, the surrounding counties Saginaw, Bay, Tuscola, is the epicenter of cucumber production nationwide.” Tim Hausbeck
Local farmers harvest their cucumbers right here in the state of Michigan, and the Hausbeck’s transform them into their beloved family recipes, and chances are you’ve probably eaten some without even knowing it.
“Subway, for instance, a third of the Subways in the US and most of Canada serve Hausbeck pickles and peppers. Next time you go to Taco Bell, ask for jalapenos, they’ll give them to you and they’ll be Hausbeck jalapenos,” explained Tim, “If you want banana peppers or jalapenos on your pizza at Pizza Hut or Dominos, they’re ours.”
Vice President of Hausbeck Pickle Company, Joe Hausbeck says he welcomes any and all pickle-crazes. He says pickles can add zest not only to your favorite foods but your life as well.
“It’s that little bit of extra zing…It’s got garlic, dill, vinegar and salt, all things that add a little bit of spark to meals and to life and people like that.
Hausbeck Pickle Company offers a variety of jarred pickles and peppers for purchase as well as Hausbeck pickle-juice.
To learn more about Hausbeck and their products check out their website.
