Two pedestrians were struck by a pickup truck while they were trying to help a driver involved in a traffic crash.
Sheriff William Federspiel said it happened at 5:27 p.m. on M-52, south of M-57, in Saginaw County's Brady Township.
A northbound Chevy S-10 pickup truck stopped to turn west into Stoddard’s Mobile Home Park when a Buick struck the S-10 from behind.
Sheriff Federspiel said the driver of the S-10 and a witness from across the street in the mobile home park went to help the driver of the Buick, an elderly woman.
A Chevy 3500 pickup truck was northbound on M-52 and swerved to try and avoid the accident but struck the Buick and the two pedestrians trying to help the driver of the Buick, Federspiel said.
Both pedestrians are listed in critical condition.
One of the victims was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with a compound fracture in his leg while the other was taken to St. Mary’s.
M-52 was closed down for about two and a half hours.
