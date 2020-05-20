Check this out.
The Arenac County Sheriff’s Department posted a picture of Sgt. Zaherniak carrying children out of an apartment complex in AuGres on May 19.
The department said close to 40 residents and pets were successfully rescued and evacuated by the sheriff’s office, AuGres Police Department, and AuGres Fire Department when flood waters rose quickly.
