Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is asking visitors to stop carving messages into the trees.
The park, in Munising, posted the following message on its Facebook page:
Are you and your special someone "4 eva"? We are so glad you are enjoying the beauty of the national lakeshore together. Help us keep the park looking as beautiful as it was when you visited by not carving message of love on our trees. Protect our ecosystems for future generations-- that is to say, 4eva!
