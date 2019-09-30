Police are on the hunt for two men, considered armed and dangerous, who showed a gun, and robbed a Mid-Michigan bank.
Police were called to the Chase Bank in Marlette at around 9:05 a.m. on Sept. 30.
The first suspect was wearing a “clown-like” mask with red on the top. He is in his mid-to-early 20s, around 5’6”, and weighs around 120 pounds.
The second suspect was wearing a mask and knit hat and camouflage jacket. He is also in his mid-to-early 20s, around 6’, and weighs around 170 pounds.
The suspect ran out of the bank where they were picked up by a waiting car. That vehicle is white and may be a 2013 model-year Cadillac.
The Cadillac has minor front-end damage on the passenger side and was last seen north on M-53.
The Marlette Community Schools were advised to shelter in place until the direction of the suspects could be confirmed.
If you recognize the vehicle or suspects, call the Marlette Police Department at 989-635-2008 or the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department 1-800-881-5911.
The investigation is ongoing.
