People are being warned after pigs at a Mid-Michigan fair tested positive for swine flu.
The Lapeer County Health Department confirmed multiple pigs at the Eastern Michigan State Fair tested positive for swine flu.
Pigs started showing symptoms of the illness Friday night and it was confirmed late Tuesday, health officials said.
All pigs were removed from the fair ground Saturday and officials said there are no reports of sickness in humans.
Regardless, anyone who visited the swine barn may have been in close contact with infected pigs and should watch for symptoms of the illness.
While rare, the sickness can be transmitted to humans through the air when sick pigs cough or sneeze.
Human symptoms of swine flu are similar to those of seasonal flu and can include fever, cough, runny nose, and sometimes body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
There is no vaccine for swine flu but anti-viral medication like Tamiflu can be effective treatment, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.