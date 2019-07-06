First responders are on the scene of a small aircraft crash at James Clements Airport in Bay City.
The aircraft, which was carrying a banner, went down at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.
Police on the scene told TV5 the 27-year-old pilot was airlifted to a local hospital with significant injuries.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
The FAA will being investigating this crash.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
