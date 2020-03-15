A pilot express commuter bus service is expected to start Monday between downtown Detroit and Ann Arbor.
Called D2A2, the service will provide hourly trips from 5:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and limited service Saturdays and Sundays between Grand Circus Park in Detroit and the Blake Transit Center in Ann Arbor.
“The D2A2 express bus service is a demonstration project intended to establish the market for transit in this corridor and evaluate the effectiveness of other commuter/congestion mitigation strategies along this corridor,” Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan General Manager Matt Webb said in a statement. “Transit riders have been requesting this service for some time and we vowed to do everything in our power to make this a reality.”
