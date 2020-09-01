A pilot was left uninjured after a plane crash in Midland County Tuesday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m. Michigan State Police Troopers were dispatched to a plane crash near Shaffer and Lewis roads.
The pilot, a 70-year-old man from Beal City, said the engine quit while flying at around 1,000 feet n the air.
He tried to restart the engine, but his attempts failed, and he had to make an emergency landing in a soybean field.
The four-seater airplane flipped onto it’s top during the landing.
The pilot was the only one inside and wasn’t injured.
