A pilot program has been launched to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community and campus of Michigan State University.
MI COVID Alert is a voluntary, anonymous exposure smartphone app that comes at no cost.
App users who have tested positive for COVID-19 can confidentially alert students, staff, and others who may have been exposed to the virus.
This is done by submitting a non-identifying code given by the public health department.
When a person tests positive for coronavirus, they receive a pin from the local health department or state of Michigan case investigators.
This allows the user to share their test results anonymously on the app.
According to the state, MI COVID Alert uses Bluetooth technology to detect nearby phones that also have the app.
If an app user has been in close contact with someone who sent a positive COVID-19 test result, a push alert will be sent to their phone when the positive test result is entered.
“MSU has an opportunity to lead the way for all of Michigan in using this easy-to-use app to avoid a second wave,” said Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “While masking and social distancing remain as critical as ever, MI COVID Alert is another way to help the MSU and Ingham County community contain COVID while leading their lives.”
MSU students, faculty, and staff as well as local community members are encouraged to download the app and use the MI COVID Alert exposure notifications in the latest iOS or Android update.
The app can be download in the Apple App Store by clicking here or the Google Play Store by clicking here.
Michigan worked with Apple and Google to make MI COVID Alert compatible with similar apps in other states.
“Preventing the spread of the virus is of utmost importance, and early detection efforts are essential in our overall approach to battling the virus,” said MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr., M.D. “By downloading the app, Spartans are sending a clear message that we are committed to being part of the solution.”
The MDHHS, Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB), and MSU started the program on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The state of Michigan will evaluate expanding the app statewide based on the results of the pilot program.
