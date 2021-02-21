BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Some residents in southwestern Michigan and the Detroit area will get plumbing repairs in their homes as part of a new initiative to reduce water waste.
Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said the “Water Leak Pilot” program is expected to highlight the benefits of reducing water waste for consumers, water suppliers and the overall community. The agency’s office of the Clean Water Public Advocate is offering the program.
About 100 Benton Harbor residents and 100 people in the Detroit enclave of Highland Park initially will take part in the program.
Water leaks can significantly increase consumer water bills, contribute to water quality concerns and increase the energy consumption of municipal water suppliers, officials said.
