With quarantine and restrictions, many people have turned their hobbies into a career. For one local pilot, that’s exactly what the pandemic did. His new business venture is about to take off.
Chris Welch has been hard at work, putting the finishing touches on Aviator Cookie Company. It’s a brand new cookie shop located at 230 East Main Street in Midland.
There’s a reason behind the aviation theme.
"I was born into a family of pilots, I'm the 14th one. My grandmother was the first pilot in 1942 to learn how to fly," Welch, owner of Aviator Cookie Company, said.
As a pilot, it's been a tough year.
"I was flying international routes to Europe, those were the first to get grounded. So, I didn't fly for 9 months straight," Welch added.
Just as it has done for most of his life, baking helped him get through.
"I baked for a really long time, it'd become my stress-reliever. Previous jobs I've had, they've always joked they can tell when I'm stressed because I bring in cookies, cinnamon rolls, or cupcakes,” Welch said.
The inspiration to start the cookie company came from his son and daughter.
"Driving around Midland, my daughter's in the back, she says, "Daddy, when I grow I want to own a cookie store.' So, that was it," Welch said.
The logo of an airplane dropping cookies was inspired by Welch’s son. Welch knew there was no better opportunity than now to open up his cookie shop.
"I miss flying, I've been doing it for so, so long. So, I wanted to combine my two loves: aviation and cookies,” Welch said.
A planeload of cookie recipes, 30 cookies will be in rotation served over a custom 1955 Beechcraft Twin Bonanza airplane wing for his counter.
"I always loved when I see people take a bite of my cookies, and I can see that look on their face, that's it really good. It's instant gratification. It's just cool," he added.
Fasten your seatbelts, your taste buds are about to be riding “first-class.” Speaking of “first-class,” that’s a category of cookies he’s selling. That includes salted caramel cookies and cinnamon roll cookies.
Aviator Cookie Company’s grand opening is Saturday, March 20.
