Pinconning church holds services online

A local church was among those taking its services online.
Pastors Gene and Pat Kelly of Pinconning Wesleyan Church say for the past three weeks they’ve taken their services to Facebook Live.
The pastor adds they’ve had dozens of people from Mid-Michigan and others from all over the country tune in.
Pastor Gene Kelly said it’s a different experience but it’s a great way to connect during these times.
“Yea it’s a lot different without going to church but still yet we’re getting people involved,” said Pastor Gene. “They send us messages and we recognized people as they come on there too.”
Pastor Gene adds they will continue to broadcast services every Sunday on Facebook Live.
