The city of Pinconning will be opening fire hydrants to flush lines after a water main break.
The break happened on the east side of town on Friday, Jan. 25.
Police are advising residents to be cautious in areas with fire hydrants as those areas will freeze quickly and become slippery.
Residents are asked to avoid the areas of Second Street, Fifth Street, Warren Street, and Rhodes Street if possible.
Residents will experience low water pressure.
Crews are continuing to fix the water main issue, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.