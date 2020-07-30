A Pinconning man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Kyle Henry Rohlf, 24, was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
Michigan State Police began their investigation after they learned Rohlf had uploaded child sexually abusive materials to the internet, MSP said.
Rohlf was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his residence.
He was arraigned on Monday, July 27 for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it here.
