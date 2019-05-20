A Mid-Michigan police officer was honored for saving a 3-month-old baby.
Sgt. Terry Spencer received a Life-Saving Award from Pinconning City Manager Dawn Hoder at a city council meeting.
On March 25 at 10:36 a.m. Sgt. Spencer was sent to a baby who was not breathing.
When he arrived, he found a caregiver who was screaming for help while performing CPR on a 3-month-old baby.
Spencer said the baby was not breathing, he could not find a heartbeat, and he saw the baby was a very pale, blue color with no signs of life.
Sgt. Spencer immediately started performing chest compressions and rescue breathing on the baby, but the child was still unresponsive.
He continued to perform CPR and after five minutes, the baby started breathing again and had a heartbeat.
Pinconning Fraser Fire Department helped administer first aid when crews arrived on the scene.
The 3-month-old was taken to a local hospital where the child spent several days and is currently doing well.
Sgt. Spencer is certified in CPR through the American Red Cross and is recertified through the Pinconning Fraser Fire Department and Northern Bay ambulance.
