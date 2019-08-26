Pinconning Police has named its new Police Captain.
On Aug. 26, Sgt. Terry Spencer turned in his stripes as he was promoted to the rank of Police Captain.
Spencer was promoted by the Pinconning City Manager Dawn Holder.
After an eight-month vacancy of the Police Chief position, Spencer was sworn in and tasked to perform the day-to-day operations of the Pinconning Police Department (PPD).
Captain Spenser is a twice honorably discharged military veteran who has served as a police officer since 2003.
In 2007 Spencer was hired to the PPD by Chief Thomas Tober. In 2012 he was promoted to Sergeant after serving six months as Interim Chief of Police. In 2018 he was named ‘Citizen of the Year’ and in 2019 he received a ‘Life-Saving Citation’.
Recently, Spencer completed ‘Police Executives and New Chiefs’ School’ held by Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) in Lansing.
