Officers in a Mid-Michigan community want to train to become volunteer firefighters to increase response times, and possibly save lives in their community.
“Our biggest goal is public safety and that’s not just on the law enforcement side,” said Pinconning Police Sgt. Terry Spencer.
The Pinconning Police Department hopes to lend some help to the Pinconning-Fraser Fire Department.
“We see what they do in the community all the time and if we can be part of that, and if we can give a helping hand, even if it’s a medical call, we’ll still respond to the call. But often we can’t do a whole lot because we don’t have that training,” Spencer said.
The officers in Pinconning are willing to be volunteer firefighters to help fill a shortage in the department.
Right now, they said they are responding to calls that may come in, but lack the training required for firefighters.
The fire department is operated 100 percent by volunteers. Six of them actively respond to calls.
“But they have jobs. They have families. They have things that they do in their life so obviously there’s difficulty responding to every single call,” Spencer said.
Spencer said two of the volunteers that take most of the calls are older, one being a veteran and the other being 65-years-old. He said some of the calls taken could be a matter of life or death.
“If they don’t have a volunteer firefighter that’s available or an ambulance that’s available then sometimes that can be a situation between life and death,” Spencer said.
The police department hopes to join forces with the fire department to increase response times.
A public meeting will be held tonight to approve or deny the request. TV5 will keep you updated on whether or not the request was approved.
“My hope for tonight is that we get approved. Unfortunately, I’ve heard that we might not get approved, so we’ll just see what happens,” Spencer said.
