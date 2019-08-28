A newly promoted police captain said his police department could be disbanded.
Pinconning Capt. Terry Spencer addressed the rumor going through social media on Tuesday night, Aug. 27 about the city potentially closing the department.
He spoke with the person who made the social media post on the community Facebook group, Citizens United for Pinconning and said they were told the information by an elected city official.
“This person is a respectable individual in our community and would have no reason or interest to lie or fabricate stories,” Spencer said in a Facebook post.
Capt. Spencer said another elected official told him about the potential closure an hour before his swearing-in as captain.
Spencer said he has no reason to doubt the rumor but admitted he would be powerless to stop it from happening.
“The security and safety of our city is best kept in the protection of our own hands, not dictated from outside sources,” Spencer wrote.
The next city council meeting on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
