Pinconning Police Captain Terry Spencer was hospitalized after being found hurt in his patrol vehicle.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said that last night a Pinconning Police Officer became concerned when Captain Spencer didn’t show up for a training exercise.
A sheriff’s deputy went to the Pinconning Police station, and Spencer was found in the garage, sitting in the passenger seat of his car.
Spencer was conscious, but disoriented, and also had facial injuries.
Sheriff Cunningham believes Spencer had a medical issue that caused him to fall, but it remains under investigation.
