The Pinconning Police Department helped divert a scam against a resident.
The woman received a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration Investigation Department. The caller told the woman she owed money and would be arrested by Pinconning Police, police said.
The caller said his name was Nathan Ramirez and told the woman she owed $10,000.
"He advised that she would be arrested by Sgt. Amis Marshall from the Pinconning Police Department if the money was not paid. After going to the bank and withdrawing $10,000 in cash, the individual came to the Pinconning Police Department to verify the phone call," Pinconning Police posted on Facebook.
That is when police diverted the scam.
Sgt. Terry Spencer then called the caller and pretended to be the woman's son.
You can view that video here.
The department said they posted the video to show the public how knowledgeable and convincing these scammers can be.
Other residents in the area also reported receiving the same call, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.