The Pinconning Police Department will no longer utilize Facebook as a law enforcement tool.
The decision came from the Pinconning City Council, the department wrote on Facebook on Friday.
"The Pinconning Police Department established it's Facebook page in 2012 as a growing number of police departments throughout our country began to utilize social media as a tool for law enforcement and a outreach to citizens," the post read.
The department used social media to connect with the community, give out crime prevention tips, release information pertaining to investigations, etc.
Pinconning police officers will no longer be able to respond to messenger tips about crime or any other anonymous tips they receive, the post read.
The decision became effective Friday.
"We would like to say thank you to the community for the support you have shown for our police department and our page. In a town of approximately 1200 people, we are proud to have had over 4, 031 persons who like the page and its content," the post read.
