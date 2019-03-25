The Pinconning Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.
Police said he was caught on surveillance video taking nine bottles of liquor and storing them in his clothing at the Town & Country Supermarket.
Police believe the suspect left the store in a white SUV.
Anyone that can help identify him is asked to call Sgt. Terry Spencer at (989) 879-4270 or privately message the police department’s Facebook page.
