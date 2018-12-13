Pinconning police are seeking the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Police did not say where the crime took place or when.
They did say the suspect was driving a white SUV.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Sgt. Terry Spencer at 989-879-4270.
