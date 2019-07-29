The Pinconning Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.
The department received several reports on Monday of someone calling and telling residents they have a warrant for their arrest.
The caller told residents if they didn't pay, the Pinconning Police Department would come to their house and arrest them for the warrant, police said.
The number showed up on called ID as the number for the Pinconning non-emergency line.
"This is not a new scam, but we want to make people aware that they are doing it again. Reports indicated a caller was a male with a foreign accent," the department posted on Facebook.
Police said there is no indication anyone paid money to the scammers.
If you have any questions, contact Sgt. Terry Spencer at 989-879-4270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.