The Pinconning Police Department is warning residents of vehicle thefts happening throughout the county.
According to police, there has been an increase in thefts from cars.
Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and do not leave valuables inside.
Remember do not call the Pinconning Police Department, they will not be back until next month, according to the department.
