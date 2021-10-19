Pinconning received a $219,910 grant to improve the city’s water system.
Rep. Annette Glenn announced the grant will be used to help with Pinconning’s drinking water asset management plan and its distribution system materials inventory. Field verification will be conducted on at least 129 of the system’s service lines.
The grant is part of the MI Clean Water Plan designed to improve water infrastructure across the state. Glenn chairs a House budget committee overseeing the Michigan the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
“I am committed to helping ensure our communities will have access to safe, clean and affordable drinking water well into the future,” Glenn said. “This grant is a huge step toward accomplishing that goal in Pinconning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.