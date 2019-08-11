Residents in the Pinconning area can now contact 911 again.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged at 10:34 a.m. that the Century Link system is experiencing an outage. They sent a follow-up message at 10:45 a.m. stating that the issue has been resolved.
If there is an emergency, please contact 911.
For non-emergency purposes please dial 989-892-9551 for assistance.
