A Pinconning Middle School teacher has been placed on administrative leave in connection with an ongoing police investigation.
The Pinconning Police Department is investigating a case involving Jeff Sanak.
It is unclear what Sanak is under investigation for.
"Due to the pendency of this investigation, we will not be providing further details until the investigation has concluded. I can confirm, however, that the investigation does not relate to student safety concerns," Pinconning Area Schools Superintendent Mike Vieau said in a statement.
Pinconning Police Sgt. Terry Spencer said he forwarded a report to the Bay County prosecutor for possible charges.
TV5 will update as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.