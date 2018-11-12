A homeowner splitting wood found a pipe bomb inside one of the logs.
It happened on Nov. 9 at a home in the 7000 block of Lewis Road in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township.
The sheriff’s department said that a resident was splitting the logs when he found the bomb, which the ATF confirmed was a real pipe bomb and capable of exploding.
A second device was also discovered in another log on Nov. 12.
Neither bomb exploded.
Investigators said the incident is isolated to this home, but that if you have any information contact Detective Jim Hook at (989) 673-8161, extension 2234.
The incident remains under investigation.
